Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
St Pat's bring in Georgie Kelly on loan to boost attacking options

Striker will not be eligible to face parent club Dundalk when the League of Ireland restarts on Friday.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 9:03 AM
"Huge factor": Kelly, left, is looking forward to teaming up with O'Donnell again.
"Huge factor": Kelly, left, is looking forward to teaming up with O'Donnell again.

STEPHEN O’DONNELL SAID St Patrick’s Athletic have pulled off  ”a big coup” by signing Georgie Kelly on loan from Dundalk.

The striker, who scored eight goals in 38 games since joining Dundalk from UCD in 2018, joins Pat’s until the end of the season.

However he will not be eligible to face his parent club when the sides meet in the first game of the League of Ireland restart on Friday night.

“I’m delighted to get Georgie on board,” Pat’s boss O’Donnell told the club website.

“I worked with him at Dundalk and it’s a big coup for us.”

Kelly, 23, also held talks with Derry City about a potential loan deal before deciding on a move to Inchicore. 

“Having the chance to play under Stephen was a huge, huge pull for me and a huge factor in the decision,” he explained.

“Stephen’s general football knowledge is second to none and as good as anyone I’ve come across in the game.

“I’m just really looking forward to getting going and hopefully getting involved. The big one is to learn. Hopefully I can pick up little bits and pieces over the next few months off Stephen and hopefully I can kick on.”

