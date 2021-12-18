Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 18 December 2021
St Pat's announce interesting double-swoop as Breslin and Doyle join FAI Cup champions

Mark Doyle follows his former boss Tim Clancy from Drogheda to Pat’s, while Anto Breslin makes the move from Bohs.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Dec 2021, 5:09 PM
Anto Breslin and Mark Doyle are now St Pat's players.
Image: Inpho Sports.
Image: Inpho Sports.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced an interesting double-swoop, with Anto Breslin and Mark Doyle joining the 2021 FAI Cup champions.

Breslin makes the move from cross-city rivals Bohemians, the side the Saints beat in last months’ Aviva Stadium decider.

The 24-year-old defender has been at Bohs for the past two seasons, having previously played for Wolves and Longford Town.

“I’m very happy to welcome Anto to St Pat’s,” manager Tim Clancy said. “He’s technically very good, covers the ground really well, he gets forward and delivers well too.

“He’s coming back into a full-time environment now and is looking to push on in his career, we’ll help him to do that. He’s another very good singing for us, Anto and Ian Bermingham will push us each for that position in the team, I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Breslin added: “I’m really excited to be a Pat’s player and can’t wait to get going. I’ve had a little break now since the cup final and am raring to go in pre-season. I’m looking forward to getting in next week and to meeting all the lads.

“Having spoken to Tim, he made my decision very easy. He’s building an exciting squad with young, hungry players and some experienced players too with the likes of Chris Forrester and Ian Bermingham.”

Doyle, meanwhile, joins from Drogheda United, linking up with his former manager at Richmond Park.

23-year-old ‘Doyler’ spent the last six seasons with Drogheda, and scored his 50th goal for the club on what turned out to be his last appearance for them on the final night of last season.

He scored 13 times in the Premier Division in 2021, finishing as the third top scorer in the league, while he was named PFAI 1st Division Player of the Year in 2020, scoring 13 goals as Drogheda were crowned second-tier champions.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Doyle said. “I really enjoyed my time at Drogheda United, I was there since I was 16 and I’d like to thank everyone for my time there.

“I felt it was time to move on and move to a full-time set up at St Pat’s. I’m looking forward to putting all of my time and focus into being a full-time footballer, it’s an honour to sign.

“Tim put a lot of faith and belief in me from the moment he joined Drogheda so I’m obviously looking forward to working with him again. He’s a top manager and I think he will do really well at St Pat’s. He’ll give us all a good platform to perform and kick-on as individuals and as a group and I just can’t wait to get going now.”

Clancy added: “There was a lot of interest in Mark from clubs at home and abroad, he’s one we really wanted to get into the club and we are really happy he’s signed. Mark is a wide player who scores a lot of goals, I know him very well from our time together at Drogheda.

“He’ll add goals to the team, he is excited by the prospect of full-time football, he’s got a lot of experience in the league and he’s still only 23, so he still [has] plenty off improvement in him. Myself and the coaching staff are looking forward to helping him continue his progress.”

Pat’s also announced earlier that winger Jason McClelland had signed a new contract with the club.

The42 Team

