'We can't react to provocation' - Stephen Kenny warns St Pat's players before vital Euro tie

STEPHEN KENNY SAYS his St Patrick’s Athletic players will have to “fight for the right” to reach the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, but insists they will only do so by keeping their calm in the face of provocation.

The Saints lead FC Vaduz 3-1 from the first leg at Richmond Park and will secure their passage provided there is no dramatic comeback.

While Vaduz represent Lichtenstein, they play in the Swiss second tier and are aiming for promotion to the top flight this season having reached the group stages of this competition two seasons ago.

Pat’s flew into Switzerland and are staying 20 minutes away in Austria before this evening’s kick-off in Lichtenstein, where rain showers are expected but the heat and humidity remains a factor.

Of more concern to Kenny, though, is that the tension the bubbled to the surface last week doesn’t distract them from the job at hand.

Romal Palmer (left) is pulled back by Dominik Schwizer of Vaduz. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“We are going to have to absolutely fight or the right for the victory that we need. It was quite a physical approach from Vaduz, very physical approach from them last week. We have to be ready for that,” he said.

“We’ve got make sure we always play with 11 and can’t react to provocation. Ye know, there were a couple of off the ball challenges and things like that last week. Mason Melia took a few blows so it’s important that we retain our focus and definitely understand what we’re going into.

“It will be physical, they’re a good technical team and will try to play. They will not give it up easily, we will have to go and earn it. We must look to do that and show a level of composure in possession and look for the first goal, which is important.”

Two Jake Mulraney goals inside the opening 20 minutes put Pat’s on the front foot in Dublin and the message from Kenny at half-time was the need to take at least a two-goal lead into the second leg.

Despite after the break, Joe Redmond restored the healthy advantage but Kenny remains wary of sitting back and simply inviting pressure.

“We’re winning the game but I don’t think we should take an early approach to do that. We should play the game we did last week in that we must look to be a threat ourselves,” he said.

“We have got to remain calm. In the absence of provocation, we’ve just got to stay firmly focused on what the job is. That is to try and control the game and be an attacking threat.

“I don’t think we can sit back and absorb, it’s too long game, 98 minutes possibly. The first goal will be important for both teams. We’ve got to strive to get that

“If we sit back, we’re inviting pressure as they have some very good players who can hurt you. We have to show our attacking intent. We have to penetrate ourselves with good play but they have some good players in wide areas and we have to defend in good areas too. It will be a real battle for the team.”

Tonight – Europa Conference League, second-round qualifier (second leg): FC Vaduz (1) v St Patrick’s Athletic (3), kick-off 6.30pm (Irish time). Live here.