BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

Burns hits winner for St Pat's as Mike Newell sent to stands for arguing about the colour of sock tape

It was a comfortable night at the office for the Saints who were rarely troubled by a lifeless Waterford attack.

By Andrew Dempsey Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 9:54 PM
31 minutes ago 739 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5415557
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic 1
Waterford FC 0

Andrew Dempsey reports from Richmond Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC maintained their unbeaten start to the 2021 season thanks to a routine 1-0 victory over Waterford.

It was a comfortable night at the office for the Saints who were rarely troubled by a lifeless Waterford attack throughout the 90 minutes.

Following the Saints’ draw at Oriel last time out, head coach Stephen O’Donnell made six alterations from that stalemate at the Louth venue.

Waterford not only came into the game having lost four of their last five – but also having had to issue statements over the weekend denying rumours of a dressing-room ‘bust-up’.

Their assistant manager Mike Newell was sent to the stands in the second half of tonight’s game for arguing about a player being allowed to wear white tape over red tape on his socks.

Kevin Sheedy’s side handed starts to Niall O’Keefe and Shane Griffin as ex-Irish international Daryl Murphy missed out through injury.

But despite Sheedy’s changes – it was the Saints who took an early lead through Darragh Burns after he was found on the edge of the penalty area by Chris Forrester before curling his shot into the back of the net, wrongfooting Paul Martin with the aid of a deflection.

It was nearly two moments later – as Shane Griffin skied his effort over the bar after he picked up on a loose ball after a strong save from Martin on Ronan Coughlan.

Pats continued to impress as the first-half wore on – and they should have doubled their lead just before the half-time break through Coughlan.

The former Sligo Rovers forward got his head on a brilliant set-piece from Burns – but Martin was able to get down to avert the danger.

The Saints remained on top in the early stages of the second-half, although they were unable to create as much as they did in the first.

The closest they went to making it two was a shot from Forrester that dribbled into the hands of Martin in the Waterford goal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Surprisingly, despite an exciting first-half – neither side was able to threaten as much as they would have liked in the second period.

The Saints almost wrapped up all three points in the 85th minute however, but Matty Smith could only shoot wide after skipping past his man on the left-flank.
And that was how it finished, as Stephen O’Donnell’s charges remained in second spot on goal difference.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Jaros; Burns, Desmond, Bermingham (c), Barrett; McCormack (Smith, 65), Lewis (Lennon, 82), King (Benson, h/t), Forrester, Griffin (Mountney, 53); Coughlan.

WATERFORD: P. Martin; Mascoll, Ferguson (c), Evans, Power; Griffin (Mutswunguma, 62), O’Keeffe (Stafford, 72), O’Reilly, Sobowale, Waite; J. Martin.

Referee: Graham Kelly.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Dempsey
@AndrewDempsey98

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie