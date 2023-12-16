St Thomas' beat Ballygunner on penalties after All-Ireland club hurling semi for the ages

St Thomas’ (Galway) 1-23

Ballygunner (Waterford) 2-20

(After extra time, St Thomas’ win 4-2 on penalties)

FINALLY, AN ALL-Ireland club SHC semi-final win for St Thomas’ and what a way for the Galway men to do it.

As six-in-a-row county champions, and with eight local titles annexed in the last 10 years or so, they’ve all too often suffered defeat at this stage – including a painful loss to Dunloy just last year.

But a most remarkable semi-final encounter in the midlands this evening went all the way to penalties and when the need was greatest, their greatest player, David Burke, stood up to be counted with the winning puck.

The 2017 All-Ireland winning Galway captain was only back in the team after a cruciate lay-off but struck the winning penalty at the end of a tense shootout.

Conor Cooney, who top scored for St Thomas’ with 0-14 in the actual encounter, slotted a penalty too, along with Darragh Burke and Eanna Burke whilst missed efforts from Ballygunner duo Dessie Hutchinson and Billy O’Keeffe proved costly.

It’s the end of the road for three-in-a-row Munster champions Ballygunner who have now lost four of the five All-Ireland club semi-finals they’ve played.

But Kenneth Burke’s St Thomas’ will march confidently on to a national decider at Croke Park on the weekend of January 20/21 against Leinster champions O’Loughlin Gaels or Ulster winners Cushendall.

Burke was only fit enough for a late cameo in the 29 October county final win over Turloughmore so his late addition to the team, wearing number 19, was a huge boost to St Thomas’.

#GAABEO 22 nóim @ballygunnerHc 0-01@StThomassHC 1-01



Cúl do Naomh Tomás! Regan leis an gcríoch isteach sa líontán! 🤩



James Regan with an all-important goal at the start of the game.



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺#GAA @GAA_BEO pic.twitter.com/NPsIrRZGsq — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 16, 2023

Buoyed also by a vocal travelling support, St Thomas’ were at it from the word go and had the sliotar in the net within 90 seconds.

James Regan grabbed that early goal, Oisin Flannery’s precise pass from the right leaving him with only the ‘keeper to beat from close range.

Ballygunner hit back with goals from Patrick Fitzgerald and Hutchinson in the fifth and nine minutes.

Both were beauties, Fitzgerald tearing through the centre of the St Thomas’ defence for the first Gunners goal and Hutchinson blasting to the bottom corner soon after from about 20 metres.

#GAABEO 9 nóim @ballygunnerHc 2-01@StThomassHC 1-02



Cúl eile sa líontán do Bhaile Mhic Gonair! ⚡️



Dessie Hutchinson getting in on the goal action now as Ballygunner take the lead!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺#GAA @GAA_BEO pic.twitter.com/lS8usNLBsI — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 16, 2023

Suddenly, the favourites were back in control with a 2-1 to 1-2 lead but while Hutchinson finished the half with 1-2, the Munster champions found moments of inspiration hard to come by.

St Thomas’, in comparison, came roaring into the game in the second quarter and reeled off five points in a row at one stage.

The westerners were playing with a stiff wind admittedly and goalkeeper Gerald Kelly pointed a 23rd minute free from inside his own 45.

David Burke nailed a long-range score too as St Thomas’ reached the interval with a deserved 1-10 to 2-5 lead.

The concern from a St Thomas’ perspective was that a two-point lead may not be enough considering the elements.

And so it proved. Ballygunner took full advantage of the breeze after the restart. They sniped five points in a row between the 33rd and 41st minutes and should have had a goal during that period as Tadhg Foley’s seemingly simple pass to an unmarked Kevin Mahony was badly overhit.

Still, Ballygunner had snatched momentum and when they took the lead in the 38th minute with a Pauric Mahony point from play, they were in a strong position.

They were two points ahead at the three-quarter stage following a Fitzgerald point, 2-11 to 1-12, but this one always looked like it might go the distance.

Advertisement

Five times in the closing quarter the sides were level as Cooney capitalised on undisciplined defending with a series of St Thomas’ points from frees, including the 67th minute equaliser.

Ballygunner looked to have finally cracked the south Galway men when they struck the first three points of extra-time.

But the 2013 All-Ireland winners simply wouldn’t yield and ended up a point ahead themselves at the death.

Eanna Burke thought he’d won it for them with an 82nd minute point but Billy O’Keeffe popped up with that Ballygunner bombshell – forcing penalties.

Scorers for St Thomas’: Conor Cooney 0-14 (0-13f), James Regan 1-1, Eanna Burke 0-3, Gerald Kelly 0-1 (0-1f), Oisin Flannery 0-1, David Burke 0-1, Darragh Burke 0-1, Evan Duggan 0-1.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Patrick Fitzgerald 1-4, Dessie Hutchinson 1-4, Pauric Mahony 0-7 (0-6f), Paddy Leavey 0-1, Peter Hogan 0-1, Stephen O’Keeffe 0-1, Conor Sheahan 0-1, Billy O’Keeffe 0-1.

ST THOMAS’

1. Gerald Kelly

2. Cian Mahony, 3. Fintan Burke, 4. David Sherry

5. John Headd, 6. Shane Cooney, 7. Cathal Burke

8. Damien Finnerty, 19. David Burke

10. Darragh Burke, 11. Conor Cooney, 12. Victor Manso

13. James Regan, 14. Eanna Burke, 15. Oisin Flannery

Substitutes: 9. Evan Duggan for Sherry 53; 17. Damien McGlynn for Manso 53; 21. Bernard Burke for Darragh Burke 57; 20. Evan Brady for Cathal Burke 62; Darragh Burke for Flannery e/t; Flannery for McGlynn 68; Cathal Burke for Headd h/t e/t; Sherry for Cathal Burke 72.

BALLYGUNNER

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny, 3. Barry Coughlan, 4. Tadgh Foley

6. Philip Mahony

5. Shane O’Sullivan, 9. Paddy Leavey, 7. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan, 11. Pauric Mahony

12. Peter Hogan, 15. Mikey Mahony

13. Patrick Fitzgerald, 14. Kevin Mahony, 10. Dessie Hutchinson

Substitutes: 17. Harry Ruddle for Fitzgerald 75; 21. Cormac Power for Hogan 75; 18. Billy O’Keeffe for Sheahan 79

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).