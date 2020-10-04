BE PART OF THE TEAM

Champions again! St Thomas finish strong to complete Galway hurling three-in-a-row

The title holders defeated Turloughmore 1-14 to 0-15 in today’s final.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 3:34 PM
St Thomas 1-14
Turloughmore 0-15

CHAMPIONS ST THOMAS again stepped up when the need was greatest to produce the stronger finish as they hit the last three points of the game to complete a Galway senior hurling three-in-a-row this afternoon.

conor-cooney-with-kevin-hussey Conor Cooney struck an early goal for St Thomas. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Opponents Turloughmore were appearing in their first final in 30 years and chasing a first title since 1985. They edged ahead 0-15 to 1-11 with five minutes left of normal time but then St Thomas mounted their charge.

A free from Conor Cooney tied the teams, Eanna Burke nudged them in front and then Brendan Farrell supplied the insurance score. St Thomas became the first team in Galway to win three successive senior hurling titles since Portumna in 2009. A remarkable achievement for a club who only won their first crown in 2012.

daithi-burke-with-john-headd Turloughmore's Daithi Burke in action.

The first half was dominated by two major moments, St Thomas receiving an early boost when Conor Cooney grabbed a goal and Turloughmore hit with the setback of their talisman and captain Daithi Burke going off injured before the interval.

The teams were deadlocked, 1-6 to 0-9, at the midway mark.

St Thomas began the second half brightly and put some daylight between the teams when they went ahead 1-11 to 0-12 after Oisin Flannery pointed. Then Turloughmore made a decisive burst with Sean Linnane (2) and Sean Loftus pointed, Linnane’s score edging them in front 0-15 to 1-11.

It may have seemed they were in the ascendancy but the kingpins headed for the finish line and won out thanks to that late scoring spree.

Scorers for St Thomas: Conor Cooney 1-6 (0-6f), Oisin Flannery 0-3, James Regan, Darragh Burke, Fintan Burke (0-1f), Eanna Burke, Brendan Farrell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Turloughmore: Conor Walsh (0-4f), Sean Linnane 0-4 each, Fergal Moore, Matthew Keating 0-2 each, Sean Loftus, Barry Callanan, Gary Burke 0-1 each.

