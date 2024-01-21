9 months after cruciate injury, David Burke inspires St Thomas' to All-Ireland glory

St Thomas’ 0-18

O’Loughlin Gaels 0-17

ST THOMAS’ OVERCAME A questionable red card for James Regan at the start of the second half to overwhelm Kilkenny champions O’Loughlin Gaels in a Croke Park downpour.

With David Burke inspiring his side just nine months after sustaining a cruciate injury, St Thomas’ looked as if they were coming off on all the wrong side of refereeing decisions at the start of the second half.

But they roared into action and were drove on from Burke in midfield, Conor Cooney who racked up seven points, and Éanna Burke who slotted over an incredible final point while falling backwards over the sideline.

O’Loughlin Gaels had one final chance to bring the game to extra-time with a long-range free, but Mark Bergin’s effort drifted wide of the near post.

More to follow….