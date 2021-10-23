St Vincent's and Plunkett's relegated from top flight of Dublin Championship

THERE WAS BIG disappointment for St Vincent’s and St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh as they were relegated from Dublin’s senior 1 football championship on Friday night.

Both will play in the 2022 senior 2 football championship as a result.

At Garristown, Clontarf triumphed 2-24 to Plunkett’s 2-12. Goals from Ger Ryan and Irinel Popa were not enough to retain their top tier status.

Plunkett’s played in the 2014 senior final, where they were defeated by the other relegated outfit, St Vincent’s.

The Northside club lost out as Whitehall Colmcille secured a 1-12 to 0-13 win. They won the 2016 and 2017 club finals as well as an All-Ireland club title in 2014.

There is more action to come in the county as they prepare for quarter-final weekend. On Saturday, St Judes take on Thomas Davis while Ballymun Kickman’s play Lucan Sarsfields.

On Sunday, it is Ballyboden St Enda’s versus Castleknock and Kilmacud Crokes face Na Fianna.