Sunday 24 November, 2019
Third time lucky as Dublin's St Vincent's dethrone St Martin's to lift Leinster crown

The Marino outfit edged out last season’s All-Ireland finalists in today’s replay.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,641 Views No Comments
Champions: St Vincent's.
Image: St Vincent's Twitter.
Champions: St Vincent's.
St Vincent’s (Dublin) 2-11

St Martin’s (Wexford) 2-9

DUBLIN KINGPINS ST Vincent’s have been crowned Leinster AIB senior club camogie champions after beating defending champions St Martin’s of Wexford.

A replay was required to separate the sides after their 0-10 a-piece draw last weekend, and it was third time lucky in the Leinster decider for the Marino outfit as they ended last season’s All-Ireland finalists’ campaign.

Today was St Vincent’s third senior final in five years — they had lost the last two by a single point. It comes as their first provincial crown since 1998.

Germaine Noonan’s Dubliners had the dream start at Carlow IT as an Alison Maguire free and an Ellen McGovern goal had them 1-1 to 0-0 up after just two minutes.

Wexford star Chloe Foxe stepped up to lead the St Martin’s charge with several well-taken points and a bullet of a goal from there, bringing her side level at 1-5 a-piece with 21 minutes played.

Maguire and Amy Cardiff traded points just before the break, leaving for a big second half. Vincent’s came back out all guns blazing, but were soon stopped in their tracks as Foxe had the ball in the back of the net.

Referee John Dermody overruled the goal, however, deeming it to be a square ball.

Things went from bad to worse for JJ Doyle’s charges in the final 10 minutes as a Niamh Hetherton pointed effort deceived Mags D’Arcy between the posts and pushed St Vincent’s into a 2-9 to 1-7 lead.

Maguire kept the scoreboard ticking over as the clock ran down, while St Martin’s missed a few chances. In the five additional minutes, they grabbed a second goal but it was too little, too late as the game ended 2-11 to 2-9.

On they go, as just the second Dublin club to win Leinster since Ballyboden in 2008.

Emma Duffy

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie



