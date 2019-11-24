Third time lucky as Dublin's St Vincent's dethrone St Martin's to lift Leinster crown

St Vincent’s (Dublin) 2-11

St Martin’s (Wexford) 2-9

DUBLIN KINGPINS ST Vincent’s have been crowned Leinster AIB senior club camogie champions after beating defending champions St Martin’s of Wexford.

A replay was required to separate the sides after their 0-10 a-piece draw last weekend, and it was third time lucky in the Leinster decider for the Marino outfit as they ended last season’s All-Ireland finalists’ campaign.

Today was St Vincent’s third senior final in five years — they had lost the last two by a single point. It comes as their first provincial crown since 1998.

Germaine Noonan’s Dubliners had the dream start at Carlow IT as an Alison Maguire free and an Ellen McGovern goal had them 1-1 to 0-0 up after just two minutes.

Wexford star Chloe Foxe stepped up to lead the St Martin’s charge with several well-taken points and a bullet of a goal from there, bringing her side level at 1-5 a-piece with 21 minutes played.

St Vincent’s are AIB Leinster Senior club champions 2019

Full time score : @StVincentsGAA1 2.11 v St Martins 2.09

Congratulations to all @LeinsterCamogie pic.twitter.com/PogJVhFGIF — Dublin Camogie (@CamogieDublin) November 24, 2019

Maguire and Amy Cardiff traded points just before the break, leaving for a big second half. Vincent’s came back out all guns blazing, but were soon stopped in their tracks as Foxe had the ball in the back of the net.

Referee John Dermody overruled the goal, however, deeming it to be a square ball.

Goooooaaalllll!!! Speculative shot by Chloe, goalie slashed at it and misses and it’s in the net! BUT.... ref overrules, says it’s a square ball. Ah feckit. — St Martin's GAA Club (@StMartinsGAA) November 24, 2019

Things went from bad to worse for JJ Doyle’s charges in the final 10 minutes as a Niamh Hetherton pointed effort deceived Mags D’Arcy between the posts and pushed St Vincent’s into a 2-9 to 1-7 lead.

Maguire kept the scoreboard ticking over as the clock ran down, while St Martin’s missed a few chances. In the five additional minutes, they grabbed a second goal but it was too little, too late as the game ended 2-11 to 2-9.

On they go, as just the second Dublin club to win Leinster since Ballyboden in 2008.

St. Vincent’s are the new Leinster Senior Camogie Club Champions - their first provincial crown since 1998 - with a 2-11 to 2-09 win over St. Martin’s of Wexford. HUGE result. Only other Dublin club to win it in the interim were Ballyboden in 2008. pic.twitter.com/qb7KgUYicU — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) November 24, 2019

