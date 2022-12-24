Advertisement
Poupart Julien/ABACA Stade Francais (file pic).
# Capital Punishment
Stade Francais hammer 'shameful' Racing in Top 14 Paris derby
‘I don’t think we can do worse than that,’ said Racing’s Juan Imhoff.
40 minutes ago

STADE FRANCAIS MOVED second in France’s Top 14 on Saturday with a compelling 48-10 win over Paris rivals Racing 92 who were branded as “shameful” by one of their own players.

First half tries from backrow forwards Romain Briatte and Sekou Macalou — an intercept off a Finn Russell pass — helped Stade into a 23-10 lead at half-time with Racing scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec replying for the home side.

Full-back Leo Barre, wing Lester Etien and replacement back Paolo Odogwu added further tries for the visitors in the second half to secure the offensive bonus point as a sorry Racing disintegrated.

“Frankly it’s shameful,” said Racing’s Argentinian wing Juan Imhoff.

“I have nothing else to say. The whole team suffered, even the president and the staff. I don’t think we can do worse than that.”

The win moves Stade Francais into second place on 37 points at the halfway mark of the regular season.

They are seven points behind leaders Toulouse whose ugly 22-18 win over Castres on Friday featured 17 points for France full-back Melvyn Jaminet, playing his first game in two months after being sidelined with an ankle injury.

In spite of their mid-season slump, Racing, who lost both of their Champions Cup matches in the last fortnight, remain in third, just two points behind their local rivals.

Last season’s champions Montpellier are fourth after their 38-10 win over Perpignan on Friday which was overshadowed by a worrying incident three minutes in when South African full-back Tristan Tedder lost consciousness for two minutes after being hit hard in a tackle.

Tedder was stretchered off and rushed to hospital but was discharged later in the evening.

“The first examinations made at the hospital in Montpellier were reassuring, the player was allowed to go home last night to Perpignan to spend Christmas with his friends and family,” the club said.

“We wish him a good recovery,” they added.

European Champions Cup winners La Rochelle hit a speed-bump when they were unable to get out of first gear, slipping to a 12-8 home defeat against Bordeaux-Begles.

On Thursday, Wales fly-half Dan Biggar kicked 11 points on his Top 14 debut to help new club Toulon to beat Lyon 21-3.

– © AFP 2022

