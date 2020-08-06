A number of Stade Francais players test positive for coronavirus ahead of Top 14 season start

The Top 14 season is due to start in around a month.

A SWATHE OF Stade Francais players have tested positive for coronavirus after a training camp in Nice, the French Top 14 rugby club revealed on Thursday.

“The weekly obligatory test tuned out positive for a number of the squad,” Stade said, with French daily L’Equipe reporting the number to be more than 12.

“All these asymptomatic cases have been placed in quarantine and fresh tests will be carried out Monday,” the Parisian club said.

The Top 14 season is due to start in around a month with Stade having programmed two friendlies against Brive and Toulon on August 14 and 27.

📃 Communiqué officiel



« Le test Covid-19 hebdomadaire obligatoire effectué par les joueurs professionnels du Stade Français Paris s’est révélé positif pour certains d’entre eux. » 👇#SFParis — Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) August 6, 2020

