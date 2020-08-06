This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 August, 2020
A number of Stade Francais players test positive for coronavirus ahead of Top 14 season start

The players have tested positive for coronavirus after a training camp in Nice.

By AFP Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 8:08 PM
The Top 14 season is due to start in around a month.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

A SWATHE OF Stade Francais players have tested positive for coronavirus after a training camp in Nice, the French Top 14 rugby club revealed on Thursday.

“The weekly obligatory test tuned out positive for a number of the squad,” Stade said, with French daily L’Equipe reporting the number to be more than 12.

“All these asymptomatic cases have been placed in quarantine and fresh tests will be carried out Monday,” the Parisian club said.

The Top 14 season is due to start in around a month with Stade having programmed two friendlies against Brive and Toulon on August 14 and 27.

© – AFP 2020 

AFP

