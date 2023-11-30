Stade Francais discipline players, coaches after reported night out

FRENCH TOP 14 club Stade Francais announced on Thursday they had disciplined players and coaches after a member of Pau’s coaching staff was reportedly hit in the face after last weekend’s game between the teams.

According to newspaper L’Equipe, the altercation between a player and the coach happened in the southern town near the Pyrenees following Pau’s league win on Saturday.

Stade Francais, third in the Top 14 table, said players and two members of the coaching staff from the Parisian club disobeyed orders not to leave the team hotel before the incident occurred.

“The club also confirm an altercation between one of their players and a member of Pau’s coaching staff,” the 14-time French champions said.

“After an internal investigation, the club has decided to discipline those at fault by applying adequate disciplinary measures that have been defined by the team’s internal rules.”

The side coached by Laurent Labit, who was in charge of France’s backs during this year’s Rugby World Cup, host record 22-time French champions Toulouse on Sunday.

Stade Francais are owned by German-born Swiss billionaire Hans-Peter Wild and have the Top 14′s second highest playing budget at €45.3 million euros this season.

