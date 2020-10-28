BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Advertisement

Dan Martin finishes third once again to stay in the hunt at Vuelta as Roglic wins stage eight

Martin is third overall while Sam Bennett is also flying the flag in Spain.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 5:39 PM
14 minutes ago 252 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5247441
Dan Martin: Anot
Image: Pool
Dan Martin: Anot
Dan Martin: Anot
Image: Pool

IRELAND’S DAN MARTIN finished third, as Primoz Roglic powered clear of Richard Carapaz to win the eighth stage of the Vuelta a Espana — and close the gap on Carapaz in the overall classification. 

Slovenia’s Roglic absorbed a late attack from Carapaz and then pulled away to cross the line 13 seconds ahead of his Ecuadorian rival, with Martin crossing the line in third place today (4:07.27).

The race’s top four are separated by less than a minute, although Roglic’s gutsy victory means he cuts the cap behind Carapaz from 30 seconds to 13. 

Riding the crest of a wave after a stage victory, two third-place and one fourth-place finish, Martin is 28 seconds off the lead in third while Hugh Carthy is fourth, 44 seconds back and Movistar’s Enric Mas completes the front five almost two minutes behind. 

Roglic prevailed after a monumental effort on the Vuelta’s first ever finish on the category one climb of Alto de Moncalvillo, coming at the end of a twisting 164km ride beginning in Logrono. 

“It was quite a boring, slow start but the pace went up and it was super fast and harder after the second to last climb,” said Roglic. 

“On the last climb, it was actually the first time I’d done it in my life. I didn’t know it, only all I could see from the profile was that it was a hard climb. 

“But then it’s a good opportunity, you have to go if you want to win. It was more going with my feeling.” 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Roglic looked up to the sky and thrust both his arms in the air as he sailed over the line. “I always like to win, so if there is a small opportunity I will take it,” he added. 

“It was super hard today and luckily I had the legs and I’m happy to win the stage. It’s nice to get some time back but most of all it’s nice to win the race.”

Meanwhile, Sam Bennett finished 144th today in 4:33.56 and sits 138th in the general classification.

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie