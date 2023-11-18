Stage Star survives late scare to claim Paddy Power glory

STAGE STAR survived a bad mistake at the final fence and still won the Paddy Power Gold Cup handsomely.

Sent off the 4-1 favourite, the Paul Nicholls-trained and Harry Cobden-ridden seven-year-old confirmed his Turners Novices’ Chase form with Notlongtillmay in the process.

The pair were first and second at the Festival in March and it was Laura Morgan’s charge who once again was chasing in vain.

Stage Star made just about all the running and while top weight The Real Whacker gave him company for the first two miles, he dropped away coming down the hill.

Cobden was then content to sit for a few strides as the challengers mounted up behind him, with Notlongtillmay, Fugitif, Unexpected Party and Il Ridoto still with chances.

Stage Star quickened clear, though, and had the race in safe keeping until he made a horlicks of the last.

It was to his great credit that within a matter of strides he was back in top gear and went clear to win by four lengths to give Nicholls a third win in the race.