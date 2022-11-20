Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 20 November 2022
Advertisement

State Man sets out Champion Hurdle credentials with Morgiana win

Willie Mullins’ star is expected to be to main threat to Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle at Cheltenham.

59 minutes ago 449 Views 0 Comments
State Man jumps the last on his way to winning the Morgiana Hurdle.
State Man jumps the last on his way to winning the Morgiana Hurdle.
Image: PA

STATE MAN DID all that was asked of him as he reappeared with a straightforward victory in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old landed a gamble in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and signed off his campaign by winning a Grade One at Punchestown.

One of three runners for the champion trainer in the Shishkin colours of owner Joe Donnelly, he was sent off the 4-9 favourite to make a winning reappearance under Paul Townend – and the result never really looked in any doubt.

It was stablemate Sharjah who eventually chased him home, beaten four lengths, although Patrick Mullins had been hard at work from some way out before eventually staying on to go by Saldier.

Seen as the leading threat to Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle, Betfair and Paddy Power trimmed State Man into 6-1 from 8s for the Festival showpiece, but Coral were more impressed in going 4-1 from the same price.

featureimage Darrens Hope and Danny Mullins, left, got up to win the Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

Earlier on the card, trainer Robert Murphy celebrated a famous big-race victory as Darrens Hope produced a brave front-running performance in the Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Although a capable performer at her best, the eight-year-old mare was below par when last seen at Limerick and as a result was a 20-1 shot for this Grade Two assignment over an extended two and a quarter miles.

But she answered every call in front for Danny Mullins, and while hard pushed by Minella Crooner refused to buckle and won the day by a head, in a race that was reduced in terms of a jumping test with the fences down the back taken out due to low sun.

The winner holds an entry in the Troytown at Navan next weekend, and Murphy added: “We don’t know if she’ll run. We’ll see how she is after this.”

The disappointment was favourite Idas Boy, who was pulled up some way out.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

featureimage Jack Kennedy steers Delta Work (3) to win the Risk of Thunder Chase.

Also on the card at Punchestown, Cheltenham Festival winner and Grand National third Delta Work made a winning return to action.

Sent off the 4-6 favourite for the Risk Of Thunder Chase over the banks course, the Gordon Elliott-trained nine-year-old – who denied esteemed former stablemate Tiger Roll a fairytale send-off at Cheltenham in March – had to work hard for victory, as he dug deep to hold the rallying Singing Banjo having taken over after the last.

Looking to future plans, Elliott said: “He’ll probably have one run between now and Cheltenham all being well.

“There is a race in January in Cheltenham for him or he could maybe run in the Boyne Hurdle. We probably wouldn’t be here, only it was called off there (Cheltenham cross-country chase in November) last time because of the ground.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie