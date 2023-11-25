Advertisement
State Man finished five lengths clear of stablemate Echoes in Rain.
Saturday Racing

State Man opens Champion Hurdle campaign with Morgiana victory

Gordon Elliott’s Favori De Champdou won the Florida Pearl Novice chase, while at Ascot, Shishkin refused to start in the 1965 Chase.
11 minutes ago

STATE MAN MADE a pleasing return to action when retaining his title in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The chestnut took the contest last year before embarking on a brilliant season that saw him beaten only by Constitution Hill in five runs at Grade One level.

He was the 1-6 favourite for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend in a field of just four and after travelling well in mid-division, he accelerated when rounding the final bend and pulled clear to defeat stablemate Echoes In Rain by five lengths.

“Paul was much happier getting down off him this year than he was last year so maybe there is a bit of improvement there for this season,” said Mullins.

“I thought he’d won turning for home and I was surprised when there was a bit of a shemozzle and I got a bit of a fright for a couple of seconds, but was happy enough then.

“Impaire Et Passe will go to Fairyhouse next weekend (Hatton’s Grace Hurdle) and we’ll try to keep them apart for as long as we can. They all have to get there in March so we’ll concentrate on the domestic scene for the moment.”

Earlier, Gordon Elliott’s Favori De Champdou impressed in winning the Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

The eight-year-old was an 11-2 chance under Jack Kennedy in a field of seven, though the group was quickly diminished when Jonathan Sweeney’s Churchstonewarrior fell at the second.

The loose horse was a worry throughout the race and was particularly problematic for Gavin Cromwell’s Flooring Porter, who was pestered by him when taking up the lead.

That lead was eventually assumed by Favori De Champdou, who kept on well to prevail by 14 lengths from Paul Nolan’s Sandor Clegane.

At Ascot, Shishkin stunned onlookers when refusing to start in the Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase, which went the way of Paul Nicholls’ Pic D’Orhy.

Nicky Henderson’s top-class chaser was returning to action in the Grade Two contest, which only attracted four runners.

Nico de Boinville was partnering the gelding, who was the short-priced favourite, but at the tapes he did not budge and the race went ahead without him.

Pic D’Orhy and Straw Fan Jack briefly locked horns, but Harry Coben’s mount pulled away when asked for a 16-length success at 5-2.

Meanwhile at Haydock, Royale Pagaille shone brightest at his favourite track when upsetting Bravemansgame to land the Betfair Chase.

The nine-year-old was second in this race in 2021 and returned to the Grade One contest at a price of 5-1 under Charlie Deutsch, having never been out of the first two in four previous trips to the Merseyside venue.

Dan Skelton’s Protektorat was occasionally erratic in his jumping and Lucinda Russell’s Corach Rambler, the reigning Grand National hero, found the race happening at too quick a pace.

It was left to Royale Pagaille and Paul Nicholls’ Bravemansgame, the 8-11 favourite, to share the lead in the battle for top honours.

And in the closing stages it was Venetia Williams’ charge who pushed on, jumping well over the final two fences to claim his biggest success to date by six and a half lengths. Corach Rambler was another nine lengths back in third.

Press Association
