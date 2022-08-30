Multiple Group 1 winner State Of Rest retired to stud

JOSEPH O’BRIEN’S star State Of Rest has been retired from racing, it was announced on Tuesday.

The four-time Group 1 winner won the Grade One Saratoga Derby last August before heading to Australia and winning the Cox Plate in October. Ahead of a possible defence of that title, an MRI scan carried out by Australian racing officials as part of the pre-travel vetting procedure discovered an issue.

State Of Rest update pic.twitter.com/OJJG6N5jOC — Joseph O'Brien (@JosephOBrien2) August 30, 2022

As a result, the horse would not be able to travel to Melbourne. In a statement, O’Brien paid tribute to the four-year-old.

“Everyone here at Carriganog Racing is so disappointed that State Of Rest’s racing career has come to a sudden end. He was without question a remarkably talented, durable and consistent performer.

“We asked a huge amount of him throughout his career and he delivered every time. He won Group/Grade One races on three different continents in the face of a wide variety of tracks, ground conditions and race temps. It all came alike to him. He had the most incredible constitution and will to win.

“We’ll miss him greatly, but we look forward to training his progeny in the years ahead.”