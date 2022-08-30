Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 30 August 2022
Advertisement

Multiple Group 1 winner State Of Rest retired to stud

An MRI scan carried out by Australian racing officials discovered an issue.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 7:41 PM
12 minutes ago 117 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5853467
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JOSEPH O’BRIEN’S star State Of Rest has been retired from racing, it was announced on Tuesday. 

The four-time Group 1 winner won the Grade One Saratoga Derby last August before heading to Australia and winning the Cox Plate in October. Ahead of a possible defence of that title, an MRI scan carried out by Australian racing officials as part of the pre-travel vetting procedure discovered an issue.

As a result, the horse would not be able to travel to Melbourne. In a statement, O’Brien paid tribute to the four-year-old. 

“Everyone here at Carriganog Racing is so disappointed that State Of Rest’s racing career has come to a sudden end. He was without question a remarkably talented, durable and consistent performer.

“We asked a huge amount of him throughout his career and he delivered every time. He won Group/Grade One races on three different continents in the face of a wide variety of tracks, ground conditions and race temps. It all came alike to him. He had the most incredible constitution and will to win.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“We’ll miss him greatly, but we look forward to training his progeny in the years ahead.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie