Staunton kicks sixth goal and Stack impresses in Giants' win

Cora Staunton in action today. Source: GWS Giants Twitter.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY [GWS] Giants’ Irish stars and ladies football legends, Cora Staunton and Bríd Stack, were to the fore in their convincing Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] win this morning.



Staunton kicked another goal in the 7.1 (43) to 2.10 (22) Round Four victory over Western Bulldogs at Hansen Park, bringing her 2022 tally to six.

The 40-year-old Mayo great snapped from difficult angle in second quarter to send the Giants into a 21-point half-time lead, one which they sustained by the final hooter.

While Staunton continues to excel in the AFLW in this her fifth season, Stack has certainly caught the eye in her first.

Having missed the 2021 campaign due to a serious neck injury, the 11-time Cork All-Ireland winner and 2016 Footballer of the Year has made up for lost time.

Brid Stack low-key looks like she's played AFLW her whole life... #AFLWGIANTSDogs #AFLWPrideRound — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) January 28, 2022

She had nine disposals against the Bulldogs, with GWS tweeting mid-game: “Bríd Stack low-key looks like she’s played AFLW her whole life.”

Although hit hard by Covid-19 with several players ruled out under the AFL’s Health and Safety protocols, the Giants dominated throughout their second win of the season, with Nicola Barr the unlikely scoring hero

Having never kicked a goal in her 33-game professional career, Barr moved from defence to finish with three.

Friday’s other fixture, due to be between West Coast Eagles and St Kilda, was postponed due to Covid-19 issues, meaning no Round Four action for Aisling McCarthy, and Niamh and Grace Kelly.

There’s a meeting of Clare and Dublin tomorrow, as Ailish Considine starts for Adelaide Crows and Sinéad Goldrick lines out for Melbourne. Lauren Magee is also on the books of the Dees, though is absent from tomorrow’s matchday squad.

It’s Tipperary versus Mayo elsewhere, as Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions face Rachel Kearns’ Adelaide Crows. Both players are down to start, with several more Irish stars expected to feature in Sunday’s games, though the teams are yet to be announced.

AFLW Round Four results / fixtures

*all kick-offs in Irish time

Thursday 27 January

Collingwood 1.1 (7) Fremantle 5.8 (38)

Friday 28 January

GWS Giants 7.1 (43) Western Bulldogs 2.10 (22)

St Kilda v West Coast Eagles (postponed)

Saturday 29 January

Adelaide Crows v Melbourne, 4.10am

Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats, 6.10am

Sunday 30 January

Carlton v North Melbourne, 4.10am

Gold Coast v Richmond Tigers, 6.10am.

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW season

Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary)

Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles / Tipperary)

Grace Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)

Niamh Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)

Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne / Mayo)

Rachel Kearns (Geelong Cats / Mayo)

Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo)

Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan)

Cora Staunton (GWS Giants / Mayo)

Bríd Stack (GWS Giants / Cork)

Áine Tighe (Fremantle / Leitrim)

Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne / Dublin)

Lauren Magee (Melbourne / Dublin)

Ailish Considine (Clare / Adelaide Crows)

Alongside TG4′s weekend coverage on Saturday (5.15pm) and Sunday (11.15am), you can stream every game live on the AFL Women’s official app and the AFL Live app.