Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?

NO FEWER THAN three former winners will go to post this afternoon for the feature race on day three of Cheltenham, the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Paisley Park, Flooring Porter (twice) and, most recently, Sire Du Berlais have all tasted glory in the Festival’s three-mile championship race over the smaller obstacles.

On top of that, there’s also an Aintree Grand National winner, in the shape of Noble Yeats.

And yet, none of the above look likely to go off as favourite.

That honour is set to belong instead to Teahupoo, Gordon Elliott’s seven-year-old who was third past the post in this race 12 months ago — behind Sire Du Berlais — and who has impressed on his only run so far this season, winning the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

Crambo — the Long Walk Hurdle winner — and Sir Gerhard will also find plenty of support in the market as they look to add their name to the roll of honour.

Who will win the Stayers’ Hurdle?