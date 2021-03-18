Poll: Who do you think will win the Stayers' Hurdle today at Cheltenham?

THE STAYERS’ HURDLE is in the spotlight at Cheltenham today on the third day of the festival.

It’s the 2019 winner Paisley Park that is likely to go off favourite for trainer Emma Lavelle and jockey Aidan Coleman, who had a big success yesterday in the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Put The Kettle On.

After a disappointing seventh-placed finish last year, is Paisley Park set to return to his best?

Last year’s winner Lisnagar Oscar is back again but it’s others who are being touted as stronger contenders like Sire Du Berlais, Fury Road and The Storyteller, a trio now trained by Denise Foster for this.

Could Vinndication come strong for Kim Bailey or what about Gavin Cromwell’s prospect Flooring Porter, who impressed at Leoparstown at Christmas.

