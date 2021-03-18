BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 18 March 2021
Poll: Who do you think will win the Stayers' Hurdle today at Cheltenham?

The feature race on Day 3 of the festival will be in the spotlight.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 345 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5384163
Can Aidan Coleman triumph on Paisley Park?
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Can Aidan Coleman triumph on Paisley Park?
Can Aidan Coleman triumph on Paisley Park?
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE STAYERS’ HURDLE is in the spotlight at Cheltenham today on the third day of the festival.

It’s the 2019 winner Paisley Park that is likely to go off favourite for trainer Emma Lavelle and jockey Aidan Coleman, who had a big success yesterday in the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Put The Kettle On.

After a disappointing seventh-placed finish last year, is Paisley Park set to return to his best?

Last year’s winner Lisnagar Oscar is back again but it’s others who are being touted as stronger contenders like Sire Du Berlais, Fury Road and The Storyteller, a trio now trained by Denise Foster for this.

Could Vinndication come strong for Kim Bailey or what about Gavin Cromwell’s prospect Flooring Porter, who impressed at Leoparstown at Christmas.

What do you think? Let us know.


Poll Results:

Paisley Park (38)
Flooring Porter (27)
Sire Du Berlais (26)
The Storyteller (24)
Fury Road (21)
Vinndication (7)
Other (7)
Lisnagar Oscar (6)








About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Read next:

