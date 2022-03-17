Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 17 March 2022
Flooring Porter retains Stayers’ Hurdle title in style

The 4-1 shot was given a superb ride by Danny Mullins to join the elite band of multiple winners.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 939 Views 0 Comments
Image: Francesca Altoft/INPHO
FLOORING PORTER PUT up a brilliant performance to make all the running and repeat last year’s win in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Concerns on how Flooring Porter would react to a massive crowd after winning in near silence behind closed doors were allayed, as the Gavin Cromwell-trained seven-year-old put paid to the opposition.

He enjoyed an easy lead with Mullins able to control the race throughout and had enough in hand to see off his rivals at the business.

Flooring Porter ran out a cosy winner by two and three-quarter lengths from Thyme Hill with Paisley Park, the 2019 winner, a nose away third.

