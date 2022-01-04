Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 4 January 2022
Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns in Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game

Both teams scored two touchdowns, leaving the Steelers’ Chris Boswell to kick four field goals and secure a winning lead.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 8:29 AM
37 minutes ago 546 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5645333
Ben Roethlisberger won what is likely to be the final home game of his 18-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Image: Gene J. Puskar
Ben Roethlisberger won what is likely to be the final home game of his 18-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ben Roethlisberger won what is likely to be the final home game of his 18-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Image: Gene J. Puskar

THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS have beaten the Cleveland Browns 26-14 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game as he capped an 18-year career with the team.

Six-time Pro Bowler Roethlisberger passed for a touchdown and had 123 yards through the air, which was less than the Browns’ Baker Mayfield who passed for 185 yards, at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson scored the Steelers’ first touchdown in the second quarter and Najee Harris scored the second with only seconds left on the game clock.

The Browns only made it onto the scoreboard in the third quarter, as David Njoku made an impressive leaping grab to score a touchdown that was converted by Chase McLaughlin.

The Browns looked like they might make a comeback when Harrison Bryant scored, but the visitors could not close the gap before Harris cemented the Steelers’ win.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie