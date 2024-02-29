Pittsburgh Steelers to host their first ever 'Kicking Clinic' in Ireland

A NUMBER OF former Pittsburgh Steelers players are set to host an American Football ‘Kicking Clinic’ in Ireland for the first-ever time.

Irish interest in American football has naturally been heightened by the progress of a number of high-profile Gaelic footballers at the Tadgh Leader kicking programme that aims to open doors into the NFL.

Now, others will have the opportunity to see if they could make a fist of the riches and fame that playing Gridiron could bring.

Due to take place on 16, April at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin, space is limited and by invitation only.

Former Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham will be in attendance alongside former punter Jordan Berry, as well as Ireland’s Tadhg Leader of Leader Kicking.

The same group will host a series of regional instructional events in March. Athletes who participate in the instructional events could ultimately be invited to April’s Clinic.

Anyone tempted to dust off the boots and give it a go can visit steelersirishkicking.com to sign up or access more information. Participation in the regional events are without charge.