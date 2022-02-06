Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 6 February 2022
Kilmeena and Steelstown storm to victory in Croke Park

It was a great outing for the Mayo and Derry clubs in Croke Park on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 7:01 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KILMEENA BECAME THE first Mayo team to be crowned All-Ireland junior football champions, overcoming Kerry’s Gneeveguilla after extra time. 

A last-gasp Padraig Doyle strike left the sides at the end, but Kilmeena kicked on once again as Joey Smyth and Darragh Keaveny scored to send them to a famous victory in Croke Park. The final score was 0-11 to 1-6. 

The Mayo side were driven on by county senior midfielder Jack Carney, while Keaveny finished with four frees as well as two from play. 

kilmeena-celebrate Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In the All-Ireland intermediate final, Derry’s Steelstown Brian Óg triumphed against Trim of Meath 3-14 to 2-05. 

Cahir McMonagle, Ben McCarron and Emmett Deane all raised green flags during an outstanding offensive performance. The loss of Eoghan Concannon to a red card after 36 minutes did little to deter the Derry city side. 

eoghan-bradley-celebrates-with-his-family-and-friends Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mikey Cullen scored a goal for Trim after just four minutes and a superb Eoin O’Connor finish saw them land another in the second half but ultimately, Steelstown had too much on the day as they ran out 12 point winners.

“Gaelic football is alive in Derry city,” declared captain Neil Forrester during his superb post-game speech. 

