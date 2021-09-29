Boost for new Kerry boss Jack O'Connor as Stefan Okunbor calls it a day with Geelong

KERRY NATIVE Stefan Okunbor has left AFL side the Geelong Cats after three years and returned to Ireland, according to the club.

The Tralee native was a star on the Kingdom’s U-20 side under Jack O’Connor, who was recently reinstalled as senior boss for the third time.

“Stefan showed great desire and commitment to become a better player,” Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

“He was limited by injury and the lack of games through the shutdown. He is now back in Ireland and we hope he can enjoy a successful Gaelic football career.”

Okunbor featured 17 times in the VFL over the course of three seasons.

