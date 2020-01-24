This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry youngster and Aussie Rules rookie faces surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon

Stefan Okunbor suffered the injury while training with his club the Geelong Cats.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 24 Jan 2020, 6:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,763 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4979054
Stefan Okunbor in action for the Kerry U20s in 2018.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Stefan Okunbor in action for the Kerry U20s in 2018.
Stefan Okunbor in action for the Kerry U20s in 2018.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KERRY YOUNGSTER STEFAN Okunbor has suffered a blow in his Aussie Rules career as he faces surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Geelong Cats rookie player suffered the injury at training on Wednesday and will undergo surgery on Sunday, following a consultation with a specialist.

“The club will work closely with Okunbor on his rehabilitation plan over the coming weeks,” a statement reads on the Geelong Cats website.

An emerging Gaelic football talent in the Kingdom, the 21-year-old Okunbor signed for the AFL side in 2018. He played eight games for the Cats in the Victorian Football League [VFL] in 2019.

Okunbor won a minor All-Ireland medal with Kerry in 2016 and went on to become a prominent figure for the county’s U20 side under then-manager Jack O’Connor in 2018.

His performances drew applause that season, and he was honoured with the man-of-the-match award in his side’s Munster final win over Cork.

The Na Gaeil club man was also named on the EirGrid 20 U20 end of season list in 2018.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie