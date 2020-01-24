Kerry youngster and Aussie Rules rookie faces surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon

Stefan Okunbor in action for the Kerry U20s in 2018.

KERRY YOUNGSTER STEFAN Okunbor has suffered a blow in his Aussie Rules career as he faces surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Geelong Cats rookie player suffered the injury at training on Wednesday and will undergo surgery on Sunday, following a consultation with a specialist.

“The club will work closely with Okunbor on his rehabilitation plan over the coming weeks,” a statement reads on the Geelong Cats website.

An emerging Gaelic football talent in the Kingdom, the 21-year-old Okunbor signed for the AFL side in 2018. He played eight games for the Cats in the Victorian Football League [VFL] in 2019.

Okunbor won a minor All-Ireland medal with Kerry in 2016 and went on to become a prominent figure for the county’s U20 side under then-manager Jack O’Connor in 2018.

His performances drew applause that season, and he was honoured with the man-of-the-match award in his side’s Munster final win over Cork.

The Na Gaeil club man was also named on the EirGrid 20 U20 end of season list in 2018.

