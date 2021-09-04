Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 4 September 2021
Advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas defends lengthy bathroom breaks at US Open

The Flushing Meadows crowd turned on the Greek and booed him during his five-set loss.

By Press Association Saturday 4 Sep 2021, 1:24 PM
35 minutes ago 664 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5540454
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, speaks with an official during a match with Carlos Alcaraz.
Image: Seth Wenig
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, speaks with an official during a match with Carlos Alcaraz.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, speaks with an official during a match with Carlos Alcaraz.
Image: Seth Wenig

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS feels he has been misunderstood after the villain of the 2021 US Open was knocked out in the third round by rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

The third seed had come under fire for the timing and length of his toilet breaks, with Andy Murray heavily criticising him following their first-round match.

The Flushing Meadows crowd subsequently turned on the Greek and booed him during his five-set loss to the Spanish teenager, who prevailed 6-3 4-6 7-6 (2) 0-6 7-6 (5).

The crowd were again unhappy as Tsitsipas left court after losing the third set before coming back to bagel Alcaraz in the fourth – a further example of the gamesmanship he has been accused of.

Tsitsipas has labelled those “completely false” and says he has been made the villain “for no reason”.

He said: “I’m not pretending that everyone loves me. My intentions are not to be loved by everyone. Every person can choose their favourite player, pick a side. I felt that way, but I kind of have ignored it.

“Because people don’t know, that’s the thing. When people are not really in the sport and don’t know what is happening, I mean, all these accusations have been completely false.

“Then the crowd here, I guess these two things were the most intense that took place here. I was surprised in a way. I don’t really let myself take me down because I’m out there playing my game. I mean, fan support is important, but I just need to go out there and perform. It doesn’t matter at that point.

“I know all of these things have been against me for no reason. I took my toilet break as a normal athlete. Might have taken a bit longer than other athletes.

“But if there is a rule that says there’s a specific amount of time that you are allowed to take, then I would probably try and follow that protocol, that rule, and stay within the guidelines and try and follow it as much as possible.

“But I feel like people, they don’t understand. They are here for the show. They want to watch tennis. They’re very impatient, especially the new generation. They just want to get it done quick.

“For me the only thing I did is change from wet clothes to dry clothes. Apparently it’s a huge issue.”

While Tsitsipas was left defending himself, Alcaraz was basking in a “dream come true”.

The Spaniard has already been hailed as Rafael Nadal’s successor and he seized his chance on the big stage in superb fashion.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He said: “I have not words to explain how I am feeling right now. I just don’t know what happened out there in the court. I can’t believe that I beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic match.

“For me it’s a dream come true.”

Second seed Daniil Medvedev made serene progress into the fourth round where he will meet Briton Dan Evans.

The Russian eased past Pablo Andujar-Alba 6-0 6-4 6-3 and never looked in danger.

Diego Schwartzman, seeded 11, also had a comfortable night, motoring past Alex Molcan 6-4 6-3 6-3.

The evening session saw two five-set battles that meant play did not finish until 2am local time.

Felix Auger-Aliassime came through an epic contest with Roberto Bautista Agut, winning 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3.

And home favourite Frances Tiafoe delighted a raucous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a gruelling win over fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

The American won 4-6 6-3 7-6 (6) 4-6 6-1 in a little under four hours.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie