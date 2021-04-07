BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 7 April 2021
Advertisement

Steph Curry gets hot as Golden State Warriors edge past Milwaukee Bucks

There were also wins for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 8:15 AM
16 minutes ago 142 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5402515
The Warriors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks.
Image: Jeff Chiu
The Warriors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Warriors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks.
Image: Jeff Chiu

STEPH CURRY SCORED 41 points to help the Golden State Warriors to a 122-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The point guard sunk one of his five three-pointers with just over a minute left to play to put the Warriors in front, and two free-throws with 7.7 seconds left from Kelly Oubre Jr. put the Warriors up by one.

The Bucks, without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, had a chance to win it at the death but Pat Connaughton missed from eight feet.

The Atlanta Hawks scored each of their 11 three-point efforts in the third quarter – setting an NBA record for most attempts made in a quarter without a miss – in an emphatic 123-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers built a 34-point lead early over the Toronto Raptors and held on for a 110-101 victory.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points as the Philadelphia 76ers saw off divisional rivals the Boston Celtics 106-96, with Danny Green adding 17 points.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-97, and Paul George scored 36 points and Kawhi Leonard added 29 as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-116.

The Miami Heat lost their first game in five, going down 124-112 to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Denver Nuggets saw off the Detroit Pistons 134-119.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie