This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Botched dunk the low point of Curry's off night as Rockets take game 3 win

Curry shot 7 from 23 attempts and his late miss would have reduced the deficit to three points with 21 seconds remaining.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 May 2019, 10:19 AM
1 hour ago 1,479 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4620688

STEPH CURRY LAMENTED an off night as the Golden State Warriors were pegged back by the Houston Rockets in game three of their NBA playoff series.

The Warriors star went just 7-for-23 shooting as the Rockets prevailed 126-121, including a scarcely believable miss with 21 seconds remaining, when he appeared to change his mind, shaping to lay-up and then attempt a dunk.

Source: House of Highlights/YouTube

Facing the prospect of falling 3-0 behind in the Western Conference semi-finals, the Rockets claimed a big win thanks to James Harden’s 41 points.

Houston were aggressive from the start and led for most of the contest. Every time the Warriors closed the gap, the Rockets seemed ready to pull away again. Harden led the way for the home team, while the reigning NBA MVP had a valuable contribution from Eric Gordon, who tallied 30 points and made seven three-pointers.

Kevin Durant was a nightmare for the Rockets and lit them up for 46 points after a poor shooting performance in the first half. Durant really poured it on in the fourth quarter and helped the Warriors steal the lead briefly down the stretch and extend the game into overtime.

The Warriors fell just short as Curry missed his routine lay-up, which would have reduced the Rockets’ lead to 126-123 with 21 seconds remaining in OT. The Rockets will attempt to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.

NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Curry, a three-time NBA champion over the past four years, conceded he was well below his usual best after an outing that delivered 17 points, three rebounds and four assists.

“It just wasn’t my night,” Curry said. “That [missed dunk] was pretty self-explanatory right there.”

When asked why he opted against a lay-up, Curry replied: “Because I was feeling pretty good. I had a nice head of steam and probably a little bit of frustration too around how the rest of the night went, but not my finest moment.”

Curry dislocated his finger in Game 2 but swiftly returned, and he did not want to make excuses for any misses in Game 3.

“I just got to make those,” he added. “I’m out there playing. Got to produce, and it just didn’t happen tonight.”

Source: House of Highlights/YouTube

“We know what Steph is capable of,” said team-mate Draymond Green. “You grow to expect that. You don’t really expect to have a guy to have an off night like he did.

“Nonetheless, we need Steph to continue to be Steph. Continue to shoot the basketball, no matter if he’s struggling or not.

“When he’s on the floor, he opens a lot of things for everybody else. Still have an impact that way. We know his shots will start falling.”

And Andre Iguodala echoed the sentiments of Green.

“We’re all human,” he said. “We all will have situations that normally don’t happen to us, so not worried about that at all. He’s fine.

“He’ll continue to draw that much attention and continue to make amazing plays. And like I said, we’re all human, we all make mistakes.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie