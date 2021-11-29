Membership : Access or Sign Up
Stephen Curry breaks own record as Golden State Warriors win again

Curry lowered the record for the fastest a player has made 100 three pointers in an NBA season.

By Press Association Monday 29 Nov 2021, 7:48 AM
STEPHEN CURRY WAS given a standing ovation in Los Angeles after inspiring the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to victory over the Clippers.

Curry scored 33 points as the Warriors eased to their seventh straight victory by winning 105-90 on the road in Staples Center.

The two-time NBA MVP made seven three-pointers, taking his tally for the season to 100 in 19 games and breaking his own record for the fastest player to reach the landmark in a single campaign.

Otto Porter contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds for Golden State while Clippers forward Paul George scored 30 in a losing effort.

Fellow Angelinos the Lakers had more success at the same venue on Sunday, with LeBron James scoring 33 of his own as his side beat the Detroit Pistons 110-106 to move to 11-11 through the season.

Poor shooting let down the Sacramento Kings in a 128-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics registered their fourth win in six games with a 109-97 effort over the Toronto Raptors and reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks were 118-100 victors against the Indiana Pacers.

