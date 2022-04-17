Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Meadow falls out of contention with 77 as Hyo Joo Kim wins in Hawaii

Leona Maguire finished tied for 48th after a strong final-round showing.

By AFP Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 12:30 PM
5 minutes ago 58 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740830
Stephanie Meadow.
Image: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO
Stephanie Meadow.
Stephanie Meadow.
Image: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO

STEPHANIE MEADOW FINISHED with a five-over-par 77 to end up tied for 18th at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

The Jordanstown woman entered the final round four shots back from eventual winner Kim Hyo-joo but endured a difficult start on Saturday, registering three bogeys and two double bogeys versus a single birdie in her opening nine holes.

Meadow finished in a tie for 18th after making eight pars and a birdie two on 15 after the turn.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire put to bed an indifferent weekend with a fourth-round 69, finishing three over for the tournament and tied for 48th. Maguire made seven birdies and four bogeys during her final round.

Kim Hyo-joo held off Hinako Shibuno to win the tournament by two strokes.

Kim teed off with a three-shot lead and was four up after birdies at the fifth and eighth holes at Hoakalei Country Club in Hawaii.

But Japan’s Shibuno, with birdies at the fourth and 11th, was within one stroke after Kim bogeyed the ninth and 17th.

Kim then missed the fairway at the par-five 18th, her second shot finding the rough.

However, her wedge from the rough rolled within a foot of the cup to leave her a tap-in for birdie that all but sealed the win over Shibuno, who was in a greenside bunker.

Kim signed for a one-under par 71 and an 11-under par total of 277. She notched her fifth LPGA title, a cache that includes her major victory at the Evian Championship in 2014, before she was a member of the LPGA Tour.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“There were a lot of expectations but also a lot of support coming from friends and family as well,” said Kim, who had led by three shots after the second and third rounds.

“There have been ups and downs and I think I am at the up part right now and I feel very proud, a little confident about the future and the outlook looks bright for me and I feel like I can do better moving forward.”

Shibuno, the 2019 Women’s British Open winner, carded a two-under 70 for 279.

South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin was alone in third on 281 after a three-under par 69, with Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa fourth with a 70 for 282.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie