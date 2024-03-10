Top-10 finish for Meadow as American Tardy earns maiden tour victory in China

BAILEY TARDY SHOT a superb seven-under-par 65 to sweep to her maiden tour victory at the Blue Bay LPGA in China by four strokes on Sunday, as Stephanie Meadow achieved a top-10 finish.

Tardy was in a three-way tie for the lead after Saturday’s third round at 12-under par with Lydia Ko of New Zealand and fellow American Sarah Schmelzel.

An eagle-three at the eighth ignited her round and six further birdies against a lone bogey saw her stretch away from an elite field in the $2.2 million event.

Tardy was in tears after finishing at 19-under par for the week.

Meadow maintained her top-10 position through the tournament, finishing on 11-under after a final round of 69 to finish in eighth place. Her front nine was mixed, starting with a bogey on the first followed by two more on the sixth and ninth to leave her on seven-under at the turn. But she revived with four birdies between the 10th and 15th holes along with a bogey-birdie finish on the 17th and 18th holes.

Tardy, who was a rookie last year, became the third player to earn their first LPGA Tour victory at Blue Bay on Hainan Island, joining Lee-Anne Pace (2014) and Gaby Lopez (2018).

Ko had three bogeys on her front nine and finished with a 71 for a share of fourth place.

Tardy admitted she had been nervous playing with one of women’s golf’s most famous

Schmelzel finished second on 15-under after a final round of 69, one stroke ahead of Japan’s Ayaka Furue who had a bogey-free 65 to finish.

Top-ranked Lilia Vu of America withdrew injured before the second round at Blue Bay, opening the door for France’s Celine Boutier to become world number one.

Third-ranked Boutier needed to finish solo third or better on Sunday at the Jian Lake Blue Bay course on Hainan Island but a final round 68 gave her only a share of 12th on eight-under.

Boutier, 30, who won her first major last season at the Evian Championship in her native France, was second last week at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, a shot behind winner Hannah Green of Australia.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin is still in contention in the final round of the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa. At time of writing, he’s four shots off the lead through 13 holes. The Belfast native is on 19-under while Italy’s Matteo Manassero leads on 23-under.

– © AFP 2024

