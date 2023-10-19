Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Stephanie Meadow.
In Contention
Stephanie Meadow shoots opening round of 67 at BMW Ladies Championship
Northern Irish woman sits just outside top 10.
225
1
55 minutes ago

STEPHANIE MEADOW WAS placed just outside the top ten after a first day round of five-under par at the BMW Ladies Championship. 

The Northern Irish woman finished the day tied for 11th after a round which included five birdies and no bogeys at Seowon Hills in South Korea. 

Meadow shot birdies on the third, eighth, 10th, 11th and 13th holes for a score of 67. 

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai leads the field after a blistering 10-under par round of 62. She is followed closely by America Alison Lee on nine-under. 

The 78-player field competes for $2.2 million in prize money this weekend, with Sunday’s winner taking home a $330,000 winner’s cheque.

You can follow the leaderboard here

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     