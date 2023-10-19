Stephanie Meadow shoots opening round of 67 at BMW Ladies Championship

STEPHANIE MEADOW WAS placed just outside the top ten after a first day round of five-under par at the BMW Ladies Championship.

The Northern Irish woman finished the day tied for 11th after a round which included five birdies and no bogeys at Seowon Hills in South Korea.

Meadow shot birdies on the third, eighth, 10th, 11th and 13th holes for a score of 67.

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai leads the field after a blistering 10-under par round of 62. She is followed closely by America Alison Lee on nine-under.

The 78-player field competes for $2.2 million in prize money this weekend, with Sunday’s winner taking home a $330,000 winner’s cheque.

You can follow the leaderboard here.