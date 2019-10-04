This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stephanie Meadow off to a flyer in Texas

The Irish golfer leads the LPGA Volunteers Classic.

By AFP Friday 4 Oct 2019, 9:10 AM
Leading from the front: Stephanie Meadow.
Image: Gerry Angus
IRELAND’S STEPHANIE MEADOW reeled off five consecutive birdies Thursday in firing an eight-under par 63 to grab the lead after the opening round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

The 27-year-old Meadow, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio Olympics, enjoyed a bogey-free start to seize a two-stroke edge over Americans Amy Olson and Dori Carter after 18 holes at par-71 Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

“A little bit of putting and a little bit of really good ball-striking,” said Meadow, who led Alabama to a US women’s college golf crown in 2012. “It’s been a while since I’ve put five in a row, which is fun. You know, you don’t want to stop after three, you want to keep going.”

The birdie run began for Meadow at the par-5 second and included the par-3 third and fifth, the par-4 fourth and the par-5 sixth holes. She followed with birdies at the par-5 13th, par-4 15th and par-3 16th holes.

Her career-low round was a bright spot in what has been a difficult year for Meadow.

She gained full LPGA Tour status for 2019 by finishing in the top 10 on the Symetra Tour’s Race to the Card but has made just nine cuts in 20 starts and is again facing a trip to the qualifying series.

“Honestly, I know I need a big week this week, so whatever I score today didn’t really matter, I’m just trying to get to the end goal,” Meadow said.

© – AFP, 2019  

