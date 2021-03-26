BE PART OF THE TEAM

Stephanie Meadow two shots off the lead after LPGA Kia Classic first round

It was a promising start for Meadow in San Diego.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Mar 2021, 8:08 AM
Image: Gerry Angus
Image: Gerry Angus

IRISH STAR Stephanie Meadow is two shots off the lead held by LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee, after the opening round of the Kia Classic at the Aviara Golf Club, north of San Diego.

Meadow shot a 68 that leaves her tied for third on four under alongside In Gee Chun, Sophia Popov and Mel Reid.

Park rolled in six birdies in a six-under 66, seizing the solo lead with her last birdie of the day at the 17th, move a stroke ahead of fellow South Korean Kim Hyo-joo.

“Really happy with the round today, especially I putted really good on these greens today, so I’m really happy with that,” Park, a former world number one currently ranked fourth, said.

“I know it’s going to be test of some patience this week with the putting green and obviously being my first week out I am probably a little bit rusty, so I’m just trying to get the tournament feeling going for the next three days.

“If the results are good, it’s great. But if not, I’m just warming up.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

