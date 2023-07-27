Stephanie Meadow five shots back at penultimate Ladies Major of the season

STEPHANIE MEADOW STARTED with an opening round of two-under par at the Evian Championship in France, the penultimate Ladies Major of the season.

Meadow had six birdies and four bogeys as she signed for a round of 69, which left her five shots behind early clubhouse leader Paula Reto of South Africa who sets the pace on seven-under.

Meanwhile, Leona Magure birdied two of her last three holes to salvage a round of one-under par.

At the time of writing, Meadow is tied for 17th, while Maguire is tied for 36th.

At the head of proceedings, there is a four-way tie for second behind Reto with Alison Lee, Celine Boutier, Wichanee Meechai and Lydia Ko all two shots back on five-under.

“I think it’s very demanding off the tee,” Boutier said as she reflected on the challenge posed by the course at Evian Resort.

“I feel like it’s pretty intimidating because there is slopes everywhere so I feel like it’s a little bit more narrow than it looks.

“Then once you hit the fairway, I feel like the greens are so slopey as well, you have to place your ball really well on the greens.

“The more you play, the more you feel comfortable with it.”