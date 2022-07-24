Meadow signs off on a high as Brooke Henderson clinches her second major

Henderson prevailed to end her six-year wait for a second major title.

BROOKE HENDERSON ENDED her long wait for a second major title at the Evian Championship as a birdie on the final hole clinched a one-shot victory.

The 24-year-old Canadian, whose previous major triumph came at the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship, struggled for much of the last round.

But a birdie on the 18th green secured an even-par 71 for a 17-under par total and a narrow victory over American world number 283 Sophia Schubert.

Stephanie Meadow shot a closing 68 to climb the leaderboard and finish tied-40th on five-under par, while Leona Maguire finished her week tied-65th on level par.

Henderson started the final day with a two-stroke advantage but stumbled to three-over par through 13 holes and out of the lead.

But back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 drew her level with Schubert and she rolled in an eight-foot putt to grab the title.

Schubert, 26, a former US Amateur champion playing in just her second major as a professional, finished second, one shot ahead of a group of five players.