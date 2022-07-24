Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Sunday 24 July 2022
Advertisement

Meadow signs off on a high as Brooke Henderson clinches her second major

Stephanie Meadow finishes tied-40th at the Evian Championship, with Leona Maguire tied-65th.

By AFP Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 4:24 PM
13 minutes ago 215 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5824855
Henderson prevailed to end her six-year wait for a second major title.
Image: AP/PA Images
Henderson prevailed to end her six-year wait for a second major title.
Henderson prevailed to end her six-year wait for a second major title.
Image: AP/PA Images

BROOKE HENDERSON ENDED her long wait for a second major title at the Evian Championship as a birdie on the final hole clinched a one-shot victory.

The 24-year-old Canadian, whose previous major triumph came at the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship, struggled for much of the last round.

But a birdie on the 18th green secured an even-par 71 for a 17-under par total and a narrow victory over American world number 283 Sophia Schubert.

Stephanie Meadow shot a closing 68 to climb the leaderboard and finish tied-40th on five-under par, while Leona Maguire finished her week tied-65th on level par.

Henderson started the final day with a two-stroke advantage but stumbled to three-over par through 13 holes and out of the lead.

But back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 drew her level with Schubert and she rolled in an eight-foot putt to grab the title.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Schubert, 26, a former US Amateur champion playing in just her second major as a professional, finished second, one shot ahead of a group of five players.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie