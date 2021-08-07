Stephanie Meadow still in the mix on final day of golf at Tokyo 2020

Outside chance of a medal: Stephanie Meadow. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S STEPHANIE MEADOW is currently tied for sixth in her final-day charge at the the women’s Olympic golf event at Tokyo 2020.

10-under thru 13 holes, Meadow is three shots off the medals, and putting herself in a good position. Birdies on the seventh, eighth, 12th and par at 13 provide the platform for her to mount a strong challenge down the home straight.

#Golf@StephMeadow20 adds another birdie to her card on the 12th, she's 10-under 🙌 a big finish could go a long way with the medal places currently 4 shots ahead of her ⛳#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 @GolfIreland_ pic.twitter.com/HRmPHR6Vqc — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 7, 2021

USA’s Nelly Korda currently leads the field on 16-under, with Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen two shots back, and Aditi Ashok of India and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko tied for third at the minute.

It’s set to be a tight finish at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, with live action promised through the night on RTÉ Two.

Leona Maguire on the course today. Source: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO

Cavan’s Leona Maguire, meanwhile, is currently four-under thru 14 in tied 27th place.

Maguire endured a challenging front nine today, but she’s just made it two birdies in-a-row after her first of the day on the 12th.

Through the tournament, Jordanstown native Meadow has carded rounds of 72, 66 and 68 respectively, while Maguire had rounds of 71, 67 and 70.