Mixed fortunes for Maguire and Meadow heading into Women's Open final round

IT WAS A day of mixed fortunes for Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow in the third round of the Women’s British Open at Walton Heath.

Meadow carded a 70 to keep her inside the top 20, and six shots off the current joint leaders Lilia Vu and Ally Ewing of America. However, Leona Maguire has slipped back to two over after a two-over 74 at the last Major of the year.

Meadow endured a difficult start to her third round as she bogeyed two of her first four holes. But she quickly rallied with a birdie on the sixth and three more pars to finish out the front nine. Back-to-back birdies followed on the 11th and 12th along with another birdie on the 16th as she heads into the final round on one-under.

Maguire was hit by four bogeys throughout her round along with a brace of birdies on the 10th and 11th holes.

American duo Ewing and Vu currently hold a one-shot lead, with Angel Yin and Charley Hull just behind on six-under.

