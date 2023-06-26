'Fantastic week' - Meadow hails career best at a major and backs Maguire to bounce back

STEPHANIE MEADOW HAS toasted a “fantastic week” despite herself and Leona Maguire falling short in their bid to win a first LPGA major.

The Jordanstown native matched her best result at a major at the Women’s PGA Championship, finishing in a share of third in Springfield, New Jersey.

“It’s been a fantastic week, ” Meadow said afterwards. “Everything about this tournament is always top-notch, and this year was no exception. Obviously not the outcome that either Leona or I wanted today, but we fought hard, and we did our best.”

“It’s been a long time since I finished tied for third, and the check is not bad,” she laughed. “It’s been a long journey and a lot of ups and downs personally and professionally. I’m proud of myself. It’s been a great week — and a long time since 2014.”

Meadow was still in contention coming into the final hole, having birdied the 17th but needed an eagle to force a play-off on the 18th. However, she finished with a par to leave her on six-under for the tournament, two shots behind outright winner Ruoning Yin of China.

“I had a little rough patch in the middle there and then I got it going and I had some birdie putts, and I couldn’t get anything — I wasn’t even really reading greens that well today, which is unusual for me.

“But still, I hit some great shots to give myself some birdie looks, and then obviously it was really nice to make the one on 17 after it spun back off the green. Overall I’m happy that I gave myself the opportunity, gave myself some looks coming down the stretch.

“I did my best. I laid it all out there, and that’s all I can do.”

Maguire, meanwhile, was the leader at the end of Round 3 after an impressive 69, but the Cavan native endured a difficult final day as she shot bogeys on the sixth, eighth, 11th and 14th holes to finish on four-under overall.

“It’s golf,” her close friend Meadow reflected. “Pressure was on, obviously. It’s hard. Golf is golf.

“She’s had an incredible two weeks. She won last week, and this is her first round in probably eight days, probably more than that, where she hasn’t quite put it together. Honestly, it wasn’t that far off. She still hit a lot of great shots, she just missed some shots and three-putted a few times.

“I know her; she’ll be right back to it. I wouldn’t be surprised if she does great at the US Open, as well.”