Dublin: 10°C Friday 14 May 2021
Stephanie Meadow seizes opportunity to qualify for US Open

A superb performance in a 36-hole qualifying event has earned her a place in next month’s field.

By Paul Dollery Friday 14 May 2021, 9:59 AM
Stephanie Meadow is US Open-bound.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

STEPHANIE MEADOW WILL compete at the 2021 US Women’s Open after grasping a chance to book her place in the field.

The 29-year-old Antrim golfer snapped up one of the six spots that were available for next month’s tournament at a 36-hole qualifying event in Arizona.

Meadow shot rounds of 68 and 66 at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, which were enough for a tie for second place on 10 under par.

She’ll now be one of the 156 players in the field for the US Open, which begins on 3 June at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Meadow’s best performance in a major so far in her career came at the 2014 US Open, when she finished third behind Stacy Lewis and the victorious Michelle Wie.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

