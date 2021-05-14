Stephanie Meadow seizes opportunity to qualify for US Open

STEPHANIE MEADOW WILL compete at the 2021 US Women’s Open after grasping a chance to book her place in the field.

The 29-year-old Antrim golfer snapped up one of the six spots that were available for next month’s tournament at a 36-hole qualifying event in Arizona.

Meadow shot rounds of 68 and 66 at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, which were enough for a tie for second place on 10 under par.

She’ll now be one of the 156 players in the field for the US Open, which begins on 3 June at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Meadow’s best performance in a major so far in her career came at the 2014 US Open, when she finished third behind Stacy Lewis and the victorious Michelle Wie.