Meadow misses US Open cut as 19-year-old Saso hits the front

FOUR SECOND-ROUND bogeys proved costly as Stephanie Meadow missed the cut at the US Women’s Open at Olympic Club’s Lake Course.

After a difficult opening round of five-over par on Thursday, Antrim’s Meadow knew that she would likely need to shoot level par or better in her second round to make the cut for the weekend’s action.

She made one birdie but four bogeys on Friday which saw her sign for a round of three-over par 74 and finish on eight-over, missing the cut by two shots.

At the top, teenager Yuka Saso of the Philippines fired six birdies to take a one-shot lead over former champion Lee6 Jeong-eun at the halfway stage.

Nineteen-year-old Saso, a two-time winner on the Japan LPGA tour, rolled in a long birdie putt at her final hole to lead on six-under par.

Lee6 followed her into the clubhouse with three straight birdies at 15, 16, and 17, but missed a 12-footer at the 18th for a share of the lead.

Megha Ganne, the 17-year-old amateur who shared the overnight lead with England’s Mel Reid, held her own in the damp, chilly weather that made the course even more daunting, carding an even par 71 for a share of third on four-under alongside Megan Khang.

China’s Feng Shanshan was a further stroke back, with Reid in a group on two-under par alongside world number two Park In-bee and Lexi Thompson.

© – AFP, 2021

