Stephanie Meadow clinches spot at Open Championship after play-off battle

STEPHANIE MEADOW HAS earned a spot at the Women’s Open Championship at St Andrews this week.

Meadow emerged from a field of 92 in a 12-way playoff at a qualifier event at Craighead links where players were chasing three spots at the Open. The Antrim woman picked up an eagle, four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey in a one-under 71 to finish a tie for 10th place meaning a play-off was required.

Meadow, who parred hole 1, 17 and 18, prevailed along with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Ursula Wikstrom.

The 32-year-old will make her seventh appearance at the tournament which gets underway tomorrow. Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh have already qualified for the fifth and final major of the year.