Stephanie Meadow competing at the Olympics. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Stephanie Meadow clinches spot at Open Championship after play-off battle

The Antrim woman will make her seventh appearance at the tournament this week.
9.36am, 20 Aug 2024
STEPHANIE MEADOW HAS earned a spot at the Women’s Open Championship at St Andrews this week. 

Meadow emerged from a field of 92 in a 12-way playoff at a qualifier event at Craighead links where players were chasing three spots at the Open. The Antrim woman picked up an eagle, four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey in a one-under 71 to finish a tie for 10th place meaning a play-off was required.

Meadow, who parred hole  1, 17 and 18, prevailed along with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Ursula Wikstrom.

The 32-year-old will make her seventh appearance at the tournament which gets underway tomorrow. Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh have already qualified for the fifth and final major of the year.

Sinead Farrell
