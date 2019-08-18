Home favourite Meadow holds on to win World Invitational in Ballymena

HOME FAVOURITE STEPHANIE Meadow has landed her third professional victory, this one a one-stroke win at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The 27-year-old pleased the home crowd at Galgorm Castle despite a nervy finish which saw her cling on to the top spot.

Meadow began the day with a four shot advantage following yesterday’s 67, an opening-round 70 and a one-under 71 on Friday, and a few blotches to her copybook saw today’s round of 73 her poorest of the competition.

Among those blotches were a double-bogey on the ninth and another dropped shot on the 17th with Charley Cull on her tail, but Meadow did enough to ensure she had a shot to spare at the death as she finished on 10-under par.

WINNER! @StephMeadow20 holes a short one on the 18th to secure a one-shot victory! #WorldInvitational pic.twitter.com/Lyol7SoU1o — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) August 18, 2019

The Northern Ireland star, who plays on the Symetra Tour in America, has had her other pro wins there and on the Cactus Tour (developmental Tour). This one, however, may come as an extra special one as it’s the first time in her pro career that she has played an event on home soil.

Leona Maguire was also flying the flag, carding a final round 73 to finish five shots adrift of Meadow.

This event was a first for European golf as the men’s and women’s tournaments are brought together on the same courses, with players battling it out for separate titles, but equal prize funds.

