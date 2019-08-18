This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 18 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Home favourite Meadow holds on to win World Invitational in Ballymena

The victory comes as the 27-year-old’s third as a pro.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 5:03 PM
16 minutes ago 335 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4771542
A third pro win for Stephanie Meadow.
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO
A third pro win for Stephanie Meadow.
A third pro win for Stephanie Meadow.
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

HOME FAVOURITE STEPHANIE Meadow has landed her third professional victory, this one a one-stroke win at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The 27-year-old pleased the home crowd at Galgorm Castle despite a nervy finish which saw her cling on to the top spot.

Meadow began the day with a four shot advantage following yesterday’s 67, an opening-round 70 and a one-under 71 on Friday, and a few blotches to her copybook saw today’s round of 73 her poorest of the competition.

Among those blotches were a double-bogey on the ninth and another dropped shot on the 17th with Charley Cull on her tail, but Meadow did enough to ensure she had a shot to spare at the death as she finished on 10-under par.

The Northern Ireland star, who plays on the Symetra Tour in America, has had her other pro wins there and on the Cactus Tour (developmental Tour). This one, however, may come as an extra special one as it’s the first time in her pro career that she has played an event on home soil.

Leona Maguire was also flying the flag, carding a final round 73 to finish five shots adrift of Meadow.

This event was a first for European golf as the men’s and women’s tournaments are brought together on the same courses, with players battling it out for separate titles, but equal prize funds. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie