Stephanie Roche returns for second stint with Peamount United

STEPHANIE ROCHE HAS returned to Peamount United for the 2020 season, the club for whom she scored the famous goal that was nominated for Fifa’s Puskas award in 2014.

Roche’s most recent club was Florentina in Italy, whom she has now left to return to Peamount ahead of the start of the Women’s National League season next month.

Roche first joined Peamount in 2011, from Raheny United. She has lived a peripatetic existence since leaving the Dublin club in 2014, playing with ASPTT Albi in France, Houston Dash in the U.S., Sunderland in England and most recently in Italy.

She was blighted by injury across these years, but made a return to the Irish international set-up under interim boss Tom O’Connor and then Vera Pauw last September after a two-year absence.

Peamount are the reigning Women’s National League champions, and kick off the defence of their title against Cork City on Saturday, 15 March.