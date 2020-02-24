This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stephanie Roche returns for second stint with Peamount United

The Irish international has returned to her old club ahead of the new WNL season.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 24 Feb 2020, 5:30 PM
39 minutes ago 1,842 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5019923

STEPHANIE ROCHE HAS returned to Peamount United for the 2020 season, the club for whom she scored the famous goal that was nominated for Fifa’s Puskas award in 2014. 

Roche’s most recent club was Florentina in Italy, whom she has now left to return to Peamount ahead of the start of the Women’s National League season next month. 

Roche first joined Peamount in 2011, from Raheny United. She has lived a peripatetic existence since leaving the Dublin club in 2014, playing with ASPTT Albi in France, Houston Dash in the U.S., Sunderland in England and most recently in Italy.

She was blighted by injury across these years, but made a return to the Irish international set-up under interim boss Tom O’Connor and then Vera Pauw last September after a two-year absence. 

Peamount are the reigning Women’s National League champions, and kick off the defence of their title against Cork City on Saturday, 15 March. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie