Shelbourne knocked off top spot as Stephanie Roche strikes late

A SECOND-HALF goal from Stephanie Roche secured Peamount United a massive victory against Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Saturday night.

The title race is heating up after the champions fell to a defeat, in an entertaining fixture that was broadcast live on TG4.

The game’s only goal came after a darting run into the box by Sadhbh Doyle who accurately crossed for Roche to finish. The result sees Wexford Youths take top spot, one point ahead of Shels.

Advertisement

76 nóim #WNL

@shelsfc 0@peamountutd 1



Cúl iontach tábhachtach faighte ag Peamount Utd!



Stephanie Roche with the first goal of the night. 🔥

@LoiWomen



Beo / Live ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/lpJhZQmPv5 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 10, 2022

At Ferrycarrig Park, Christina Dring’s early goal threatened to cause an upset but an Aoibheann Clancy penalty levelled the tie before the break and from their Wexford Youths cruised home.

Another Clancy spot-kick handed them the lead. Goals from Ciara Rossiter, Ellen Molloy and Kylie Murphy were enough for a 5-1 triumph.

RESULTS | Series 22



🟣 Galway put 5⃣ past Sligo

🟣 Athlone drop points at DLR

🟣 Bohemians cruise past Treaty

🟣 Wexford beat Cork to go top

🟣 Peamount beat leaders Shels at Tolka pic.twitter.com/9SnSKIJy7s — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) September 10, 2022

In the Connacht derby, Galway WFC beat Sligo Rovers 5-2. Paula McGrory’s 8th-minute header had Sligo in the lead before Jamie Erickson responded. A McGrory volley and Shauna Brennan strike saw the sides all level once again until Bryce Reynolds headed in with half an hour left.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

A Chloe Singleton goal and a long-range Jenna Slattery strike wrapped up the tie.

DLR Waves and Athlone Town finished in a 1-1 draw with Kate Mooney and Madison Gibson getting on the scoresheet.

GOAL ⚽️ | DLR Waves 1-1 Athlone Town



Madison Gibson with the important equaliser for Athlone! This game could go either way…



Watch live on LOITV 👉 https://t.co/yXQuwWViCD#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/9Q6oix0FIa — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) September 10, 2022

Finally, at Markets Field, Bohemians saw off Treaty United 4-0. The hosts remain at the bottom after an own goal, an Abbie Brophy double and a Niamh Prior volley.