Sunday 11 September 2022
Shelbourne knocked off top spot as Stephanie Roche strikes late

Wexford Youths took over from champions after a 5-1 victory over Cork City.

By Maurice Brosnan Saturday 10 Sep 2022
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

A SECOND-HALF goal from Stephanie Roche secured Peamount United a massive victory against Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Saturday night.

The title race is heating up after the champions fell to a defeat, in an entertaining fixture that was broadcast live on TG4.

The game’s only goal came after a darting run into the box by Sadhbh Doyle who accurately crossed for Roche to finish. The result sees Wexford Youths take top spot, one point ahead of Shels.

At Ferrycarrig Park, Christina Dring’s early goal threatened to cause an upset but an Aoibheann Clancy penalty levelled the tie before the break and from their Wexford Youths cruised home.

Another Clancy spot-kick handed them the lead. Goals from Ciara Rossiter, Ellen Molloy and Kylie Murphy were enough for a 5-1 triumph.

In the Connacht derby, Galway WFC beat Sligo Rovers 5-2. Paula McGrory’s 8th-minute header had Sligo in the lead before Jamie Erickson responded. A McGrory volley and Shauna Brennan strike saw the sides all level once again until Bryce Reynolds headed in with half an hour left.

A Chloe Singleton goal and a long-range Jenna Slattery strike wrapped up the tie. 

DLR Waves and Athlone Town finished in a 1-1 draw with Kate Mooney and Madison Gibson getting on the scoresheet.

Finally, at Markets Field, Bohemians saw off Treaty United 4-0. The hosts remain at the bottom after an own goal, an Abbie Brophy double and a Niamh Prior volley. 

