Roche recalled to Ireland squad for first time since 2019 ahead of World Cup qualifier

STEPHANIE ROCHE HAS been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their next 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifying game in Group A against Georgia later this month.

Diane Caldwell returns to Vera Pauw’s charges after missing the draw away to Sweden in April, while Roche is back in the camp for the first time since 2019, when she earned her 55th senior cap in the draw away to Greece.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon, who joined Durham WFC in the English Championship last season, has been given a first senior call-up to join the 27-player for the qualifier.

The upcoming clash with Georgia is a rearranged fixture from September 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions prevented the tie from taking place. It was agreed that Ireland would host Georgia in November, which they won 11-0, before travelling to Georgia in June of this year.

Wexford Youths duo of Aoibheann Clancy and Ellen Molloy are unavailable for selection due to sitting their Leaving Certificate exams, while injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Campbell, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett, Leanne Kiernan and Kyra Carusa.

The squad will depart from Dublin on Wednesday afternoon to Antalya, Turkey for a training camp. They will also take on Philippines in an international friendly game this Sunday.

Ireland will then move on to Tbilisi on 25 June to step up preparations for the qualifier against Georgia on 27 June.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham)

Defenders: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)

International Friendly

Philippines v Republic of Ireland – Sunday, 19 June - KO 16:00 (18:00 local time) – Live on FAI TV YouTube

2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Georgia v Republic of Ireland- Monday, 27 June - KO 17:00 (20:00 local time) – RTÉ 2/RTÉ Player

