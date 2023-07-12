Bradley confident that Rovers can overturn first-leg Champions League deficit

SHAMROCK ROVERS MANAGER Stephen Bradley asserted the positives of his side’s second-half performance following a 1-0 defeat to Iceland champions Breidablik in the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round clash at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers were beaten by a first-half free-kick from long range by defender Damir Muminovic, and Bradley lamented his side’s first half showing before stressing the positives seen after the break.

“In the first half we were too passive in everything we did”, reflected Bradley. “We gave them too much respect in possession and when we were in possession we didn’t penetrate enough. Second half we flipped both of them and we were very very good. Our press was a lot more aggressive, our play in general was a lot more aggressive. We penetrated the lines very quickly and caused them real problems.”

Asked if he feels his side deserved a draw, Bradley said, “definitely. I don’t think they had a chance in the game. I think they have a header first half, other than that I can’t think of another opportunity they had in the game.”

The second leg will be held in Iceland next week, with Rovers at least spared the further complication of the away goals rule being in operation. Rovers’ path back to the Conference League group stages will be considerably smoothed if they can win this Champions League tie, as progress means they would only have to win one more two-legged tie to make the group stages. First-round elimination from the Champions League, however, means Rovers would need to win three-straight qualifying Conference League ties to make the group phase.

Bradley believes his side can turn this tie around next week.

“We are fine”, he said. “We know the first half wasn’t us, we feel if we bring the second half performance to Iceland and play like that for 90 minutes I have no doubt in my mind we can win the game and go through.”

Rovers came through the game with no immediate injury worries and hope to have Neil Farrugia available for the return leg.