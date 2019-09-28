This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘It’s a proud moment to bring this special club back to the Aviva. This club belongs in cup finals’

Stephen Bradley believes Shamrock Rovers belong in cup finals after beating rivals Bohemians last night.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 7:45 AM
42 minutes ago 659 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4824018
Roberto Lopes, Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff celebrate.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Roberto Lopes, Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff celebrate.
Roberto Lopes, Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff celebrate.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN BRADLEY IS hoping to avenge memories of 2010 as Shamrock Rovers prepare for an FAI Cup final showdown on the first weekend of November.

Goals in either half from Graham Burke and Aaron Greene helped the visitors to Dalymount Park secure a 2-0 semi-final win on Friday against Bohemians, who had Danny Mandroiu sent off late on.

Rovers, record FAI Cup holders with 24 titles to their name, have not won the competition since 1987 and have lost all three final appearances since.

Bradley was sent off in extra-time the last time they walked out at the Aviva Stadium, as the Hoops were beaten on penalties by Sligo Rovers in front of a record crowd of over 36,000 nine years ago.

Now in charge of the Tallaght side, the 34-year-old said reaching FAI Cup finals and competing for silverware is where the club rightfully belongs.

“It’s brilliant, it’s a proud moment for me to bring this special club back to the Aviva,” he said.

“But that’s where this club belongs, it belongs in cup finals and it belongs at the top of the table. We’ll go there to win the game. We’re fully focussed on winning the game.”

stephen-bradley-celebrates Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley celebrates. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

After exiting the cup at the hands of First Division Drogheda United in the first-round last season, Bradley came under intense pressure from Rovers supporters, some of whom produced a banner which read: ‘It’s not working out, enough is enough’.

Having successfully navigated through that difficult spell in the summer of 2018, Bradley led Rovers to third place last campaign, second place this season and will now compete against either Dundalk or Sligo Rovers at the Aviva Stadium come November.

“The fans are demanding and I understand that,” he said. “I understood that when I came in. It was never an issue. The pleasing thing was that the board were nice and calm when that was going on.

“Their message was quite clear: there’s no change, relax, do what you do, we know where we’re going. So when you have that from your board and you have that backing, it’s very, very simple to do your job because you can be calm and you can make clear decisions.

aaron-greene-celebrates Aaron Greene scored Shamrock Rovers' second goal at Dalymount Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“We’ve done that and now we want to go and win it. We want to repay the fans and go and win it. ”

Bradley’s side were in total control throughout Friday’s semi-final showdown with rivals Bohemians. With five minutes on the clock Ireland international Burke headed Rovers into the lead.

With ten minutes remaining, and having held their opponents at arm’s length, Greene put the result beyond doubt by adding a second in the 80th minute.

A sold-out crowd of almost 4,000 fans packed into Dalymount for the affair and Bradley believes nights like Friday showcase the potential within domestic Irish football.

“I think if the game was in Tallaght you’d get 10,000 at it easy,” the Rovers head coach said. “The product is there, it’s getting better. We just need to keep promoting it, keep pushing it and keep believing in it, because the quality is there.

“We’ve three Irish internationals on the pitch tonight [Joey O'Brien, Graham Burke and Jack Byrne]. The quality is there, the product is there, we just need to keep believing in it and keep pushing.”

His side have already mathematically secured second place in the Premier Division. But with four league games remaining, Bradley says his players will certainly not be taking their eye off the ball between now and 3 November where they will face either Dundalk or Sligo, who meet at the Showgrounds on Sunday.

“We’ve played both a lot this year. There’ll be nothing different that we haven’t faced already. The two of them give you different challenges, but I’ll go and watch the [semi-final] on Sunday and see who comes out on top.

“Every game we go out now, it is an audition. Our players need to make sure they’re in the team for the final. It’s as simple as that: the jersey is there, go and grab it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie