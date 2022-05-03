Stephen Bradley edges closer to Shamrock Rovers exit as Lincoln make formal approach

LINCOLN CITY HAVE made a formal approach for the services of Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

Lincoln, who finished 17th in League One this season, are seeking a replacement for manager Michael Appleton, with the Irish Daily Star yesterday reporting that Hoops boss Bradley was their top target.

Lincoln have now moved quickly for Bradley, with David Sneyd revealing on today’s Football Family podcast that the English club have now made an official offer.

which features an exclusive interview with Rotherham's promotion hero Georgie Kelly

“It’s very likely to happen, now”, said David. “Bradley was weighing it up and Lincoln have made their approach official, so that would suggest they believe they have their man.

“I would be surprised if this doesn’t happen, but it’s not done yet.

“It’s an example of the good work he has done, and this is another reminder of where the League of Ireland is in the foodchain.”

Should the deal go through, Bradley may be joined at Lincoln by his coaching staff at Rovers: Glenn Cronin and Stephen McPhail, the latter of whom dovetails work on the training ground with a role as Sporting Director.

“If it does happen I think it may lead to a slightly different job title for Stephen McPhail, they already have a Director of Football at [Lincoln.] I’d fully expect Lincoln will be expecting at least one of his right-hand men.”

Bradley has previously been linked with a vacant role at MK Dons. He is just 37, having been appointed Shamrock Rovers manager in 2016, leading the Hoops to back-to-back Premier Division titles, along with the 2019 FAI Cup.

If Bradley does go to Lincoln, two of his earliest signings may be League of Ireland players with whom Shamrock Rovers have been heavily linked with: UCD attackers Colm Whelan and Liam Kerrigan spent last weekend at the club, as they assess their options after their studies finish this summer.

Listen to the full conversation at members.the42.ie.